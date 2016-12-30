Court reinstates Skakel murder conviction

CNN's Jim Sciutto talks to CNN Senior Legal Analyst Jeffrey Toobin about the Connecticut Supreme Court reinstating the 2002 murder conviction of Michael Skakel. Skakel, a Kennedy relative, was found guilty in the 1975 death of Martha Moxley, his childhood neighbor.
