Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

tn rebecca lewis abduction hospital hero bts_00001807
tn rebecca lewis abduction hospital hero bts_00001807

    JUST WATCHED

    Father-daughter duo help rescue abducted 4-year-old

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Father-daughter duo help rescue abducted 4-year-old

Kaytlin Brown, an employee at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee, recounts working with her dad to alert hospital security after spotting Rebecca Lewis, a 4-year-old whose abduction triggered Amber Alerts in five states.
Source: WMC

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Father-daughter duo help rescue abducted 4-year-old

Kaytlin Brown, an employee at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee, recounts working with her dad to alert hospital security after spotting Rebecca Lewis, a 4-year-old whose abduction triggered Amber Alerts in five states.
Source: WMC