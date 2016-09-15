Breaking News

Sandra Bland
Sandra Bland

    Sandra Bland's mom: Settlement is God's justice

Sandra Bland's mom: Settlement is God's justice

Sandra Bland's mother, Geneva Reed-Veal, talks to HLN's Mike Galanos about the $1.9 million settlement reached in a wrongful death suit against Waller County, Texas and the Texas Department of Public Safety. In July 2015, Bland was found dead in a jail cell three days after she was arrested during a traffic stop.
