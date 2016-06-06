Breaking News

Brock Turner Mugshot
    Stanford rape survivor's letter to her attacker

Stanford rape survivor's letter to her attacker

At Brock Allen Turner's sentencing, the woman he sexually assaulted read a letter to him about how severely the incident impacted her mental well-being. CNN's Ashleigh Banfield reads excerpts of the letter aloud. Turner was sentenced to six months in jail.
Source: CNN

