North Korean defector Oh Chong Song being brought to the trauma unit at Ajou University Hospital in the South Korean capital Seoul. on November 13.
    Struggle to save young North Korean defector

North Korea's latest defector -- a young soldier -- was shot several times as he fled across the border, and medical teams worked for days to save his life. CNN was given exclusive access to the video of what unfolded in the operating room, with the permission of the soldier.
