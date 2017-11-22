Breaking News

1970: Headshot portrait of American pop musician and actor David Cassidy smiling and holding a guitar. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
    Actor David Cassidy dead at 67

David Cassidy, the wildly popular '70s heartthrob who shot to fame when he starred and sang in TV's "The Partridge Family," has died. He was in critical condition and suffering from organ failure before his death. In 2017, he revealed that he was in the early stages of dementia.
