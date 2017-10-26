Heroin: Not a road you want to go down

In her own words, a heroin abuser describes life with addiction: "This is not a road you want to go down. You're shooting up heroin. There's nothing beyond that. What are you going to do after that? There's nothing. That's it. It's the end of the line."
In her own words, a heroin abuser describes life with addiction: "This is not a road you want to go down. You're shooting up heroin. There's nothing beyond that. What are you going to do after that? There's nothing. That's it. It's the end of the line."