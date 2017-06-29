Breaking News

A selection of Roundup products is seen on thier website.
    California: Ingredient in Roundup can cause cancer

Glyphosate will be added to California's list of chemicals that can cause cancer, the state's Office of Environmental Health Hazard Assessment said. Glyphosate is the key ingredient in weed killers such as Roundup.
