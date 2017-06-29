California: Ingredient in Roundup can cause cancer
Glyphosate will be added to California's list of chemicals that can cause cancer, the state's Office of Environmental Health Hazard Assessment said. Glyphosate is the key ingredient in weed killers such as Roundup.
California: Ingredient in Roundup can cause cancer
Glyphosate will be added to California's list of chemicals that can cause cancer, the state's Office of Environmental Health Hazard Assessment said. Glyphosate is the key ingredient in weed killers such as Roundup.