Mom: I would have had an abortion

In the 1970's, Dortha Biggs sued her doctor for not diagnosing her with Rubella while pregnant with her daughter Lesli. Her landmark case became known as the "wrongful birth" cause of action and a Texas Senator is trying to do away with that legal precedent.
