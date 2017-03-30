Flint water crisis likely the cause of deadly Legionnaires outbreak
Virginia Tech University Professor Marc Edwards released to CNN unpublished results of a study that show the Flint water crisis most likely caused the deadly outbreak of Legionnaires disease that killed at least 12 people since 2014.
