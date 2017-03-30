Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Legionnaires disease flint study _00005923
Legionnaires disease flint study _00005923

    JUST WATCHED

    Flint water crisis likely the cause of deadly Legionnaires outbreak

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Flint water crisis likely the cause of deadly Legionnaires outbreak

Virginia Tech University Professor Marc Edwards released to CNN unpublished results of a study that show the Flint water crisis most likely caused the deadly outbreak of Legionnaires disease that killed at least 12 people since 2014.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Flint water crisis likely the cause of deadly Legionnaires outbreak

Virginia Tech University Professor Marc Edwards released to CNN unpublished results of a study that show the Flint water crisis most likely caused the deadly outbreak of Legionnaires disease that killed at least 12 people since 2014.
Source: CNN