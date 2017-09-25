Hepburn dress expected to make $100,000

Breaking News

Christie's in London is auctioning off a collection of Audrey Hepburn's clothes and memorabilia. CNN's Nick Glass has an up-close look at the items for sale.
Source: CNN

