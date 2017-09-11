Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 03: Roger Federer of Switzerland returns a shot to Steve Darcis of Belgium during their Men's Singles Second Round match on Day Four of the 2015 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 3, 2015 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 03: Roger Federer of Switzerland returns a shot to Steve Darcis of Belgium during their Men's Singles Second Round match on Day Four of the 2015 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 3, 2015 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

    JUST WATCHED

    Roger Federer reveals his sneaker collection

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Roger Federer reveals his sneaker collection

Tennis legend Roger Federer shows Derek Blasberg his personal sneaker collection and explores the intersection between tennis and fashion.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Roger Federer reveals his sneaker collection

Tennis legend Roger Federer shows Derek Blasberg his personal sneaker collection and explores the intersection between tennis and fashion.
Source: CNN