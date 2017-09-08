Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

PARIS, FRANCE - JULY 07: (L-R) Balmain Creative Director Olivier Rousteing, Tory Burch and actress Jessica Alba attend the Tory Burch Paris Flagship store opening after party at on July 7, 2015 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Tory Burch)
PARIS, FRANCE - JULY 07: (L-R) Balmain Creative Director Olivier Rousteing, Tory Burch and actress Jessica Alba attend the Tory Burch Paris Flagship store opening after party at on July 7, 2015 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Tory Burch)

    JUST WATCHED

    Tory Burch's Hamptons haven

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Tory Burch's Hamptons haven

Derek Blasberg visits designer Tory Burch at her Hamptons home.
Source: CNN

CNN Style Show (12 Videos)

See More

Tory Burch's Hamptons haven

Derek Blasberg visits designer Tory Burch at her Hamptons home.
Source: CNN