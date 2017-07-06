Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

HOLLYWOOD, CA - FEBRUARY 28: Tennis player Roger Federer attends the 88th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 28, 2016 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)
HOLLYWOOD, CA - FEBRUARY 28: Tennis player Roger Federer attends the 88th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 28, 2016 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

    JUST WATCHED

    Episode 15: How sport is redefining style

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Episode 15: How sport is redefining style

Derek Blasberg explores the intertwining worlds of fashion and sport. Featuring Roger Federer, Kate Hudson, Nacho Figueras and Tinker Hatfield.
Source: CNN

CNN Style Show (12 Videos)

See More

Episode 15: How sport is redefining style

Derek Blasberg explores the intertwining worlds of fashion and sport. Featuring Roger Federer, Kate Hudson, Nacho Figueras and Tinker Hatfield.
Source: CNN