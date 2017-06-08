Breaking News
Search
Search
Fashion
Design
Architecture
Arts
Autos
Luxury
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Why the red carpet is the ultimate stage
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Why the red carpet is the ultimate stage
At the Cannes Film Festival, Derek Blasberg discusses the importance of the red carpet to both the film and luxury industries with Charlize Theron and Naomi Harris.
Source: CNN
Stories worth watching (15 Videos)
Why the red carpet is the ultimate stage
North Korea's cyber wars
GE factory jobs move from Wisconsin to Canada
Singer shocks judges, gets 'golden buzzer'
Trump falls far behind in filling top posts
Trevor Noah: Did God quit his day job?
Trump wants to privatize air traffic control
Watch out, Echo: Apple unveils HomePod speaker
Karaoke on the go in China
Apple unveils updated iMac Pro, macOS
CEOs to Trump: You're wrong on climate change
Trump economic climate change claims debunked
Apple taking on Venmo, Boomerang with iOS 11
What Trump has said on bringing back coal jobs
Late night mocks Trump's decision
5 stunning stats about Under Armour
See More
Why the red carpet is the ultimate stage
At the Cannes Film Festival, Derek Blasberg discusses the importance of the red carpet to both the film and luxury industries with Charlize Theron and Naomi Harris.
Source: CNN