Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

German actress Diane Kruger poses as she arrives on May 23, 2017 for the '70th Anniversary' ceremony of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France. / AFP PHOTO / LOIC VENANCE (Photo credit should read LOIC VENANCE/AFP/Getty Images)
German actress Diane Kruger poses as she arrives on May 23, 2017 for the '70th Anniversary' ceremony of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France. / AFP PHOTO / LOIC VENANCE (Photo credit should read LOIC VENANCE/AFP/Getty Images)

    JUST WATCHED

    Episode 14: The allure of French Riviera style

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Episode 14: The allure of French Riviera style

During the Cannes Film Festival, Derek Blasberg explores the French Riviera's influence on art and fashion. Featuring Charlize Theron, Diane Kruger, Lily-Rose Depp and many more.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Episode 14: The allure of French Riviera style

During the Cannes Film Festival, Derek Blasberg explores the French Riviera's influence on art and fashion. Featuring Charlize Theron, Diane Kruger, Lily-Rose Depp and many more.
Source: CNN