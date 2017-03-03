Breaking News
Episode 11: Red carpet style in Hollywood
Derek Blasberg explores the art and allure of the Hollywood red carpet, from celebrity styling to high-end jewelers. Featuring Gigi Hadid, Nicole Richie, Eva Longoria, Tommy Hilfiger, and Rachel Zoe.
Derek Blasberg explores the art and allure of the Hollywood red carpet, from celebrity styling to high-end jewelers. Featuring Gigi Hadid, Nicole Richie, Eva Longoria, Tommy Hilfiger, and Rachel Zoe.
