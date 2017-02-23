Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Burberry sculpts new designs from art history

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Burberry sculpts new designs from art history

Before presenting his latest designs during London Fashion Week, Burberry's Christopher Bailey conducted a deep study of the British sculptor Henry Moore.
Source: CNN

CNN Style: Art, Architecture and Fashion (15 Videos)

See More

Burberry sculpts new designs from art history

Before presenting his latest designs during London Fashion Week, Burberry's Christopher Bailey conducted a deep study of the British sculptor Henry Moore.
Source: CNN