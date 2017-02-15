Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Decoding the fashion image with Mert & Marcus

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Decoding the fashion image with Mert & Marcus

With a list of clients and collaborators that reads like a who's who of fashion, Mert and Marcus are two of the most in-demand photographers working today.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Decoding the fashion image with Mert & Marcus

With a list of clients and collaborators that reads like a who's who of fashion, Mert and Marcus are two of the most in-demand photographers working today.
Source: CNN