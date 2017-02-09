Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

PARIS, FRANCE - MARCH 07: Anna Wintour attends the Saint Laurent show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2016/2017 on March 7, 2016 in Paris, France. (Photo by Francois Durand/Getty Images)
PARIS, FRANCE - MARCH 07: Anna Wintour attends the Saint Laurent show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2016/2017 on March 7, 2016 in Paris, France. (Photo by Francois Durand/Getty Images)

    JUST WATCHED

    Who decides what we wear?

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Who decides what we wear?

Who really decides what we wear? In his very own "The Devil Wears Prada" moment, fashion expert Colin McDowell explains the fashion chain of influence.
Source: CNN

Style Explained (7 Videos)

See More

Who decides what we wear?

Who really decides what we wear? In his very own "The Devil Wears Prada" moment, fashion expert Colin McDowell explains the fashion chain of influence.
Source: CNN