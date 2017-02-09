Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

A model presents a creation by Dutch designers Viktor & Rolf during the Spring/Summer 2008 ready-to-wear collection show in Paris, 02 October 2007. AFP PHOTO PIERRE VERDY (Photo credit should read PIERRE VERDY/AFP/Getty Images)
A model presents a creation by Dutch designers Viktor & Rolf during the Spring/Summer 2008 ready-to-wear collection show in Paris, 02 October 2007. AFP PHOTO PIERRE VERDY (Photo credit should read PIERRE VERDY/AFP/Getty Images)

    JUST WATCHED

    Understanding extreme runway looks

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Understanding extreme runway looks

Extreme looks on the runway may not translate to the street, but -- as Colin McDowell discusses in this episode of "Style Explained" -- they don't need to.
Source: CNN

Style Explained (7 Videos)

See More

Understanding extreme runway looks

Extreme looks on the runway may not translate to the street, but -- as Colin McDowell discusses in this episode of "Style Explained" -- they don't need to.
Source: CNN