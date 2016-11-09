Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Inside Reese Witherspoon's Nashville-inspired fashion line

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Inside Reese Witherspoon's Nashville-inspired fashion line

Oscar-winning actress Reese Witherspoon shows Derek Blasberg her Nashville-inspired clothing brand, Draper James.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Inside Reese Witherspoon's Nashville-inspired fashion line

Oscar-winning actress Reese Witherspoon shows Derek Blasberg her Nashville-inspired clothing brand, Draper James.
Source: CNN