Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Paris, FRANCE: A model presents a creation by British-based Turkish Cypriot designer Hussein Chalayan during the Spring/Summer 2007 ready-to-wear collections in Paris, 04 October 2006. AFP PHOTO/PIERRE VERDY (Photo credit should read PIERRE VERDY/AFP/Getty Images)
Paris, FRANCE: A model presents a creation by British-based Turkish Cypriot designer Hussein Chalayan during the Spring/Summer 2007 ready-to-wear collections in Paris, 04 October 2006. AFP PHOTO/PIERRE VERDY (Photo credit should read PIERRE VERDY/AFP/Getty Images)

    JUST WATCHED

    How to choose the perfect hat with Stephen Jones

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

How to choose the perfect hat with Stephen Jones

Master milliner Stephen Jones reflects on four decades of hat-making, and shares his rules for choosing the perfect hat.
Source: CNN

CNN Style Fashion (29 Videos)

See More

How to choose the perfect hat with Stephen Jones

Master milliner Stephen Jones reflects on four decades of hat-making, and shares his rules for choosing the perfect hat.
Source: CNN