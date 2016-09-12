A supermodel's guide to Copenhagen

Breaking News
Danish model Freja Beha Erichsen, who has fronted campaigns for Chanel, Gucci and Valentino, takes us on an alternative tour of Copenhagen, including the "free zone" of Christiania.
