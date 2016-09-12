Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Carine Roitfeld: How one of fashion's most fearless characters built a global brand

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Carine Roitfeld: How one of fashion's most fearless characters built a global brand

She is kept busy as the editor in chief of CR Fashion Book and global fashion director of Harper's Bazaar, but Carine Roitfeld is still adding to her portfolio.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (12 Videos)

See More

Carine Roitfeld: How one of fashion's most fearless characters built a global brand

She is kept busy as the editor in chief of CR Fashion Book and global fashion director of Harper's Bazaar, but Carine Roitfeld is still adding to her portfolio.
Source: CNN