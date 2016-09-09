Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

VENICE, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 02: Tom Ford attends the premiere of 'Nocturnal Animals' during the 73rd Venice Film Festival at Sala Grande on September 2, 2016 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)
VENICE, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 02: Tom Ford attends the premiere of 'Nocturnal Animals' during the 73rd Venice Film Festival at Sala Grande on September 2, 2016 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)

    JUST WATCHED

    New York Fashion Week: Tom Ford's fashion revolution

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

New York Fashion Week: Tom Ford's fashion revolution

Celebrated designer Tom Ford's latest collection is available to buy now instead of next season. So is this the end of fashion as we know it?
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (12 Videos)

See More

New York Fashion Week: Tom Ford's fashion revolution

Celebrated designer Tom Ford's latest collection is available to buy now instead of next season. So is this the end of fashion as we know it?
Source: CNN