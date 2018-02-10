Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Reg E. Cathey holds an Emmy he won in 2015 for outstanding guest actor in a drama for his work on "House of Cards."
Reg E. Cathey holds an Emmy he won in 2015 for outstanding guest actor in a drama for his work on "House of Cards."

    JUST WATCHED

    'House of Cards' actor Reg E. Cathey dies

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

'House of Cards' actor Reg E. Cathey dies

Actor Reg E. Cathey, known for his roles in the hit Netflix drama "House of Cards" and the HBO series "The Wire," has died. He was 59.
Source: CNN

Celebrities we've lost (15 Videos)

See More

'House of Cards' actor Reg E. Cathey dies

Actor Reg E. Cathey, known for his roles in the hit Netflix drama "House of Cards" and the HBO series "The Wire," has died. He was 59.
Source: CNN