BARCELONA, SPAIN - MAY 03: Paul Marciano attends the Guess Foundation Denim Day Charity at Salt Restaurant - W Hotel on May 3, 2016 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Miquel Benitez/Getty Images) NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 13: Kate Upton attends Michael Kors and Google Celebrate new MICHAEL KORS ACCESS Smartwatches at ArtBeam on September 13, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Michael Kors)
    Kate Upton says Guess co-founder groped her

Kate Upton says Guess co-founder groped her

Model Kate Upton detailed her allegations that she was inappropriately touched and verbally harassed by Guess co-founder Paul Marciano when she was 18 years old.
Source: CNN

Model Kate Upton detailed her allegations that she was inappropriately touched and verbally harassed by Guess co-founder Paul Marciano when she was 18 years old.
