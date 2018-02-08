Breaking News
Search
Stars
Screen
Binge
Culture
Media
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Kate Upton says Guess co-founder groped her
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Kate Upton says Guess co-founder groped her
Model Kate Upton detailed her allegations that she was inappropriately touched and verbally harassed by Guess co-founder Paul Marciano when she was 18 years old.
Source: CNN
#MeToo (11 Videos)
Kate Upton says Guess co-founder groped her
Singer recounts her experiences with assault
Ruth Bader Ginsburg's #MeToo moment
NJ first lady opens up about sexual assault
Banfield slams Ansari accuser in open letter
Women of Congress share #MeToo stories
Jennifer Lawrence shares sex harassment story
Burnett calls out Clinton over Weinstein
Pelosi never told about harassment in Congress
'Expose Your Pig' hashtag unites women
Actress: Here's how I shut down harassers
'I had to clean up underwear': Startup responds to harassment suit
See More
Kate Upton says Guess co-founder groped her
Model Kate Upton detailed her allegations that she was inappropriately touched and verbally harassed by Guess co-founder Paul Marciano when she was 18 years old.
Source: CNN