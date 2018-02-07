Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Reese Witherspoon talks about a past abusive relationship during an interview with Oprah Winfrey.
Reese Witherspoon talks about a past abusive relationship during an interview with Oprah Winfrey.

    JUST WATCHED

    Witherspoon reveals past abusive relationship

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Witherspoon reveals past abusive relationship

Actress Reese Witherspoon talked about an abusive relationship in her past during an interview with Oprah Winfrey.
Source: CNN

Celebs and Other Notables (15 Videos)

See More

Witherspoon reveals past abusive relationship

Actress Reese Witherspoon talked about an abusive relationship in her past during an interview with Oprah Winfrey.
Source: CNN