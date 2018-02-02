Breaking News
Search
Stars
Screen
Binge
Culture
Media
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
'Law and Order' shoot prompts NYC bomb scare
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
'Law and Order' shoot prompts NYC bomb scare
A prop left behind from the set of "Law and Order" led to a bomb scare in New York.
Source: HLN
Stories worth watching (16 Videos)
'Law and Order' shoot prompts NYC bomb scare
Mikaela Shiffrin: I'm chasing the world
Nathan Chen finds freedom on the ice
Lindsey Vonn overcomes grief to reach Olympics
Bradie Tennell defeats injuries before Olympics
Sisters compete in Olympics for 2 countries
Who holds the most incredible Olympic record?
What does it take to medal at the Olympics?
North Korean athletes arrive in South Korea
Olympic doping ban lifted for Russian athletes
The evolution of doping in sport
Political tensions pressure North Korean skaters
'Jeopardy!' football clues stump contestants
Watch the 2018 Super Bowl commercials
Stormy Daniels appears on Jimmy Kimmel
Late night clowns Trump's speech
Scott Baio responds to assault allegation
See More
'Law and Order' shoot prompts NYC bomb scare
A prop left behind from the set of "Law and Order" led to a bomb scare in New York.
Source: HLN