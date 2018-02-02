Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Danny Amendola
Danny Amendola

    JUST WATCHED

    Patriots star reads mean tweet before Super Bowl

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Patriots star reads mean tweet before Super Bowl

Former and current NFL stars read out mean tweets about themselves ahead of Super Bowl weekend on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"
Source: HLN

Stories worth watching (16 Videos)

See More

Patriots star reads mean tweet before Super Bowl

Former and current NFL stars read out mean tweets about themselves ahead of Super Bowl weekend on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"
Source: HLN