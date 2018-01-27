Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Conan: It's exhausting to keep up with Trump

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Conan: It's exhausting to keep up with Trump

Conan O'Brien weighs in on the difficulties of being a comedian during the era of President Donald Trump, claiming "it's hard to find a joke that's more absurd than what's actually happening."
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Conan: It's exhausting to keep up with Trump

The Lead

Conan O'Brien weighs in on the difficulties of being a comedian during the era of President Donald Trump, claiming "it's hard to find a joke that's more absurd than what's actually happening."
Source: CNN