Breaking News
Search
Stars
Screen
Binge
Culture
Media
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
'Friends' star reviews fake movie trailer
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
'Friends' star reviews fake movie trailer
Lisa Kudrow and Courteney Cox weren't impressed with the latest fake "Friends" movie trailer.
Source: Team Coco
Stories worth watching (15 Videos)
'Friends' star reviews fake movie trailer
The captivating magic of Hanoi
The secret side of Rome
Is this the world's most relaxing country?
Exploring a 'confusing yet delightful' country
Cologne's inexplicable love for clowns and beer
See America's influence on Filipino cuisine
The spicy heat of Sichuan cuisine
The surprisingly diverse cuisine in Houston
Bourdain's most underrated travel destination
Bourdain dives into Putin's Russia
The side of Jamaica you never get to see
The origin of the Taranta dance
What separates Senegal from the rest of Africa?
The best time to visit Argentina
Desperate drinking in London
See More
'Friends' star reviews fake movie trailer
Lisa Kudrow and Courteney Cox weren't impressed with the latest fake "Friends" movie trailer.
Source: Team Coco