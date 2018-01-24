Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

joel taylor storm chaser tornado experience 2007 intv_00012912
joel taylor storm chaser tornado experience 2007 intv_00012912

    JUST WATCHED

    Joel Taylor recounts tornado escape (2007)

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Joel Taylor recounts tornado escape (2007)

During a 2007 interview, storm chaser Joel Taylor describes narrowly escaping a tornado.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Joel Taylor recounts tornado escape (2007)

During a 2007 interview, storm chaser Joel Taylor describes narrowly escaping a tornado.
Source: CNN