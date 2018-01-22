Breaking News

LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 21: Actor Susan Sarandon attends the 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 21, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. 27522_010 (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Turner Image)
LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 21: Actor Susan Sarandon attends the 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 21, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. 27522_010 (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Turner Image)

    Stars discuss what's next for Time's Up movement

Susan Sarandon, Allison Janney, Sterling K. Brown and more talk to CNN at the 24th Annual SAG Awards about continuing the Time's Up movement.
Source: CNN