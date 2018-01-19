Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - DECEMBER 13: The Actor on display at the 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards Nominations Announcement at Silver Screen Theater on December 13, 2017 in West Hollywood, California. 2018 SAG Nominations. 27522_002. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - DECEMBER 13: The Actor on display at the 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards Nominations Announcement at Silver Screen Theater on December 13, 2017 in West Hollywood, California. 2018 SAG Nominations. 27522_002. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

    JUST WATCHED

    SAG Awards 2018: Here's what to expect

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

SAG Awards 2018: Here's what to expect

The SAG Awards honor the best performances in film and TV in the last year, but expect more than trophies at this year's ceremony. CNN's Stephanie Elam has a preview.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

SAG Awards 2018: Here's what to expect

The SAG Awards honor the best performances in film and TV in the last year, but expect more than trophies at this year's ceremony. CNN's Stephanie Elam has a preview.
Source: CNN