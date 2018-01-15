Cranberries singer Dolores O'Riordan dies at age 46

Breaking News

Singer Dolores O'Riordan of the Irish rock band "The Cranberries" performs at the Sant Jordi Club in Barcelona on October 4, 2012. AFP PHOTO / JOSEP LAGO (Photo credit should read JOSEP LAGO/AFP/GettyImages)
Singer Dolores O'Riordan of the Irish rock band "The Cranberries" performs at the Sant Jordi Club in Barcelona on October 4, 2012. AFP PHOTO / JOSEP LAGO (Photo credit should read JOSEP LAGO/AFP/GettyImages)

Dolores O'Riordan, the lead singer of the Irish alternative rock band The Cranberries, died unexpectedly in London, according to a statement from her publicist.
Source: CNN

