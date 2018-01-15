Breaking News
Cranberries singer Dolores O'Riordan dies at age 46
Cranberries singer Dolores O'Riordan dies at age 46
Dolores O'Riordan, the lead singer of the Irish alternative rock band The Cranberries, died unexpectedly in London, according to a statement from her publicist.
