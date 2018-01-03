Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Jeopardy flub
Jeopardy flub

    JUST WATCHED

    'Gangstas' flub costs 'Jeopardy!' contestant

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

'Gangstas' flub costs 'Jeopardy!' contestant

A "Jeopardy!" contestant loses $3,200 for the pronunciation of the word "gangstas."
Source: CNN

Game show moments (15 Videos)

See More

'Gangstas' flub costs 'Jeopardy!' contestant

New Day

A "Jeopardy!" contestant loses $3,200 for the pronunciation of the word "gangstas."
Source: CNN