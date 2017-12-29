Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

American Woman with Brooke Baldwin Group Title Card
American Woman with Brooke Baldwin Group Title Card

    JUST WATCHED

    The year of the American Woman

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

The year of the American Woman

2017 was a defining year for American women. From the Women's March on Washington to the #MeToo moment, a movement has begun.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (12 Videos)

See More

The year of the American Woman

2017 was a defining year for American women. From the Women's March on Washington to the #MeToo moment, a movement has begun.
Source: CNN