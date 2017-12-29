Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

American Woman Ava DuVernay Illustrated
American Woman Ava DuVernay Illustrated

    JUST WATCHED

    Ava DuVernay's real Hollywood magic

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Ava DuVernay's real Hollywood magic

How director Ava DuVernay is making the entertainment industry more reflective of the world we live in, one distinctly-DuVernay hit at a time.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Ava DuVernay's real Hollywood magic

How director Ava DuVernay is making the entertainment industry more reflective of the world we live in, one distinctly-DuVernay hit at a time.
Source: CNN