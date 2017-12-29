Breaking News
Search
Stars
Screen
Binge
Culture
Media
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Ava DuVernay's real Hollywood magic
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Ava DuVernay's real Hollywood magic
How director Ava DuVernay is making the entertainment industry more reflective of the world we live in, one distinctly-DuVernay hit at a time.
Source: CNN
Stories worth watching (15 Videos)
Ava DuVernay's real Hollywood magic
He has the ultimate immigrant story
Exploring a 'confusing yet delightful' country
He is a real life Willy Wonka
Is this the world's most relaxing country?
Eric Ripert's unexpected path to fame
Bourdain dives into Putin's Russia
You can't imagine these chefs in the '80s
The captivating magic of Hanoi
How Jean-Georges trained an immigrant army
Bourdain's most underrated travel destination
Eric Ripert: struggling student to star chef
The secret side of Rome
The "Papa" of French nouvelle cuisine
Cologne's inexplicable love for clowns and beer
The spicy heat of Sichuan cuisine
See More
Ava DuVernay's real Hollywood magic
How director Ava DuVernay is making the entertainment industry more reflective of the world we live in, one distinctly-DuVernay hit at a time.
Source: CNN