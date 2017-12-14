Breaking News
Search
Stars
Screen
Binge
Culture
Media
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Aaron Sorkin: Sexual harassment 'dam has burst'
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Aaron Sorkin: Sexual harassment 'dam has burst'
The writer and director of "Molly's Game" speaks about his new film, President Trump vs. President Barlet of the West Wing, and sexual harassment in Hollywood.
Source: CNN
Amanpour (12 Videos)
Aaron Sorkin: Sexual harassment 'dam has burst'
Ex-diplomat: US losing influence overseas
Ex diplomat: US ability to 'avert disasters' at risk
California Gov.: Focus on jobs, not Trump
Activist: Long time since black Alabama vote mattered
Albright: 'Trump is weakening America'
Julia Ioffe: Putin driven by 'hunger to survive'
Gary Oldman on slipping into Churchill's skin
Sen. Gillibrand: President Trump should resign
Fmr. Saudi Amb: U.S. decision helps terrorists
Ehud Barak: Moving US Embassy 'a very good idea'
Bill Nye: Climate change deniers 'are aging out'
See More
Aaron Sorkin: Sexual harassment 'dam has burst'
Amanpour
The writer and director of "Molly's Game" speaks about his new film, President Trump vs. President Barlet of the West Wing, and sexual harassment in Hollywood.
Source: CNN