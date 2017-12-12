Did royals make secret Star Wars cameo?

So did they or didn't they? The latest Star Wars movie received royal approval from Princes William and Harry at Tuesday's European premiere in London. But did they make a cheeky cameo appearance as Storm-troopers in the film? CNN applied Jedi mind control technique in search of the truth.
