Breaking News
Search
Stars
Screen
Binge
Culture
Media
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
'Star Wars' storms the red carpet
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
'Star Wars' storms the red carpet
Stars of the forthcoming movie "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" walked the red carpet for the European Premiere at London's Royal Albert Hall. CNN's Neil Curry reports.
Source: CNN
'Star Wars' Hype (17 Videos)
'Star Wars' storms the red carpet
Royals join 'The Last Jedi' cast on the red carpet
Obamas get down on 'Star Wars' Day
'Star Wars' star surprises veteran's family
Carrie Fisher & Mark Hamill in 'The Last Jedi'
'Star Wars' sets a new box office record
Four 'Star Wars' novices see it for the first time
President Obama: I got to get to 'Star Wars'
The wait is almost over for 'Star Wars' fans
Meet the newest heroes of the 'Star Wars' franchise
J.J. Abrams on inheriting the 'Star Wars' legacy
Take the Jedi workout
Lupita Nyong'o on role in new Star Wars film
Star Wars: The villains talk to CNN
Inside Sotheby's first ever 'Star Wars' auction
'Star Wars': The box office guide
'Star Wars' trailer reveals new footage
Has Harrison Ford gone over to the 'dark side'?
See More
'Star Wars' storms the red carpet
Stars of the forthcoming movie "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" walked the red carpet for the European Premiere at London's Royal Albert Hall. CNN's Neil Curry reports.
Source: CNN