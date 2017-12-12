Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

maria menounos brain surgery cancer recovery video_00001814
maria menounos brain surgery cancer recovery video_00001814

    JUST WATCHED

    Maria Menounos shares post-surgery video

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Maria Menounos shares post-surgery video

Six months after undergoing brain surgery, former co-anchor of "E! News" Maria Menounos shares a video taken 24 hours after the life-saving procedure.
Source: HLN

Celebs in Tough Times (15 Videos)

See More

Maria Menounos shares post-surgery video

Six months after undergoing brain surgery, former co-anchor of "E! News" Maria Menounos shares a video taken 24 hours after the life-saving procedure.
Source: HLN