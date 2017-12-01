Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    See Kaley Cuoco's tearful engagement video

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

See Kaley Cuoco's tearful engagement video

"The Big Bang Theory" actress Kaley Cuoco got engaged to professional equestrian Karl Cook on her 32nd birthday.
Source: CNN

Celebs and Other Notables (15 Videos)

See More

See Kaley Cuoco's tearful engagement video

"The Big Bang Theory" actress Kaley Cuoco got engaged to professional equestrian Karl Cook on her 32nd birthday.
Source: CNN