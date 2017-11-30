Breaking News
Search
Stars
Screen
Binge
Culture
Media
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Jay-Z opens up about cheating on Beyoncé
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Jay-Z opens up about cheating on Beyoncé
Hip-hop star Jay-Z opens up during an interview for The New York Time's "T Magazine" regarding cheating rumors surrounding his marriage with singer Beyoncé.
Source: HLN
Celebs and Other Notables (15 Videos)
Jay-Z opens up about cheating on Beyoncé
Highlights from 2017 American Music Awards
Selena honored on Hollywood Walk of Fame
Jennifer Lawrence asks Kim K prying questions
Joe Jonas engaged to 'Game of Thrones' star
Kylie Jenner is pregnant
TV stars reveal how they watch their favorite shows
See Linkin Park singer 36 hours before his death
Kate Walsh reveals she had a brain tumor
'Master of None' makes Emmy history
Serena Williams shows off new baby girl
Lady Gaga hospitalized, cancels concert
Selena Gomez's friend gave her a kidney
Watch: Jennifer Garner cries over 'Hamilton'
Michelle Obama recreates Beyoncé's look
Comedian challenges celebs to give $25K
See More
Jay-Z opens up about cheating on Beyoncé
Hip-hop star Jay-Z opens up during an interview for The New York Time's "T Magazine" regarding cheating rumors surrounding his marriage with singer Beyoncé.
Source: HLN