Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

journey is the destination sesay intv_00002919
journey is the destination sesay intv_00002919

    JUST WATCHED

    Film honors photojournalist killed in Somalia

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Film honors photojournalist killed in Somalia

Reuters photographer killed covering the war in Somalia in 1993 featured in new Netflix movie. How his legacy lives on inspiring global activism through the power of one.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (10 Videos)

See More

Film honors photojournalist killed in Somalia

Reuters photographer killed covering the war in Somalia in 1993 featured in new Netflix movie. How his legacy lives on inspiring global activism through the power of one.
Source: CNN