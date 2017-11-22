Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Mariah Carey on her Christmas music legacy

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Mariah Carey on her Christmas music legacy

The singing legend talks to CNN about the enduring popularity of "All I Want For Christmas" as the classic holiday tune is adapted into a new animated film.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Mariah Carey on her Christmas music legacy

The singing legend talks to CNN about the enduring popularity of "All I Want For Christmas" as the classic holiday tune is adapted into a new animated film.
Source: CNN