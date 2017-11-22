Breaking News
Search
Stars
Screen
Binge
Culture
Media
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Mariah Carey on her Christmas music legacy
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Mariah Carey on her Christmas music legacy
The singing legend talks to CNN about the enduring popularity of "All I Want For Christmas" as the classic holiday tune is adapted into a new animated film.
Source: CNN
Stories worth watching (10 Videos)
Mariah Carey on her Christmas music legacy
He joined the military to fight terrorism
Is North Korea preparing for its 7th nuclear test?
Questions surround Zinke's wife's travel
See how Earth has changed over 20 years
Child who asked for Christmas cards dies
Surfer breaks back after massive wipeout
Face transplant recipient meets donor's family
First Barbie with hijab modeled after Olympian
Record-breaking BASE jumper dies during stunt
Blake Shelton named 'Sexiest Man Alive'
See More
Mariah Carey on her Christmas music legacy
The singing legend talks to CNN about the enduring popularity of "All I Want For Christmas" as the classic holiday tune is adapted into a new animated film.
Source: CNN